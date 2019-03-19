Consulta Ltd Invests $4.65 Million in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock

Consulta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. Southwest Airlines comprises 0.5% of Consulta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Consulta Ltd Invests $4.65 Million in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/consulta-ltd-invests-4-65-million-in-southwest-airlines-co-luv-stock.html.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.