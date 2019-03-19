Continental (CTTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 16,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Continental has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

