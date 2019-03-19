Contrasting Harris (HRS) and Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

Harris (NYSE:HRS) and Wireless Telecom Group (NASDAQ:WTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Harris alerts:

Harris pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wireless Telecom Group does not pay a dividend. Harris pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harris has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Harris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Harris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harris and Wireless Telecom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris 0 1 7 0 2.88 Wireless Telecom Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harris currently has a consensus target price of $183.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Harris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harris is more favorable than Wireless Telecom Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harris and Wireless Telecom Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris $6.18 billion 3.11 $718.00 million $6.50 25.12 Wireless Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harris has higher revenue and earnings than Wireless Telecom Group.

Profitability

This table compares Harris and Wireless Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris 13.29% 26.55% 8.78% Wireless Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harris beats Wireless Telecom Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers vision-enhancing products; wireless communications systems; and Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides electronic warfare, avionics, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions for defense and classified customers; and mission-critical communication systems for civil and military aviation and other customers. Further, the company offers intelligence, space protection, geospatial, earth observation, exploration, positioning, navigation and timing, and environmental solutions using advanced sensors, antennas, and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for national security, defense, civil and commercial customers. Harris Corporation was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. It offers signal analyzers, long term evolution physical layer and stack software, and public safety monitors; and provides RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, and radio base-station market. In addition, it offers global positioning system repeaters, small cell and neutral host DAS combiner solutions, hybrid and cross band couplers, hybrid matrices, attenuators, RF terminations and combiners, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as broadband combiner trays for small cell and in-building DAS deployments. Further, the company provides electronic test and measurement equipment, which include power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals and accessory products. Additionally, it offers noise generation equipment and instruments, calibrated noise sources, modules, and diodes that are used as a wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It serves wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.