Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (BARC) a GBX 190 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 262 ($3.42) to GBX 263 ($3.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 243 ($3.18) to GBX 207 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.38 ($2.81).

Barclays stock traded up GBX 2.38 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 168.60 ($2.20). 36,909,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 220.10 ($2.88). The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.

In other news, insider Michael Ashley purchased 33,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £50,157.20 ($65,539.27).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

