CrevaCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, CrevaCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $1,479.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000850 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CrevaCoin Coin Profile

CREVA is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. CrevaCoin’s official website is www.crevacoin.com.

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

