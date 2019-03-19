Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Shares Bought by RA Capital Management LLC

RA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,192 shares during the period. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.3% of RA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RA Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $56,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Emory University bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 262,153 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $5,735,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.22. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,117.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

