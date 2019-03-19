Critical Comparison: Intersections (INTX) vs. iPass (IPAS)

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) and iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intersections and iPass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersections 0 0 0 0 N/A iPass 0 2 2 0 2.50

iPass has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 187.18%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intersections and iPass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersections $159.62 million 0.00 -$14.32 million N/A N/A iPass $54.40 million 0.50 -$20.55 million ($3.10) -1.05

Intersections has higher revenue and earnings than iPass.

Volatility & Risk

Intersections has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPass has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intersections and iPass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersections 2.04% 406.15% 7.57% iPass -41.55% -130,046.80% -105.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Intersections shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of iPass shares are held by institutional investors. 58.5% of Intersections shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of iPass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intersections beats iPass on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc. provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information. Its services include credit reports, credit monitoring, educational credit scores, and credit education; reports, monitoring, and education about other personal information and risks, such as public records, identity validation, new accounts, and Internet data risks; identity theft recovery services; identity theft cost reimbursement insurance; and software and other technology tools and services under the IDENTITY GUARD brand. This segment also offers breach response services to organizations responding to compromises of sensitive personal information; and Privacy Now with Watson, an identity theft monitoring and privacy advisory solution. The company's Insurance and Other Consumer Services segment provides insurance and membership products for consumers. Intersections Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc. provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The company provides business to business mobile connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises, as well as to strategic partnerships comprising original equipment manufacturers, loyalty programs, software product and service providers, and communication companies; and iPass SmartConnect that takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi automatically connecting customers to the hotspot for their needs. It operates hotspots at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and others. The company sells its services directly through its global sales force, as well as through reseller and strategic partners. iPass Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

