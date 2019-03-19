Critical Contrast: FirstService (FSV) and MDJM (MDJH)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and MDJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.41% 31.55% 7.19% MDJM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstService and MDJM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $1.93 billion 1.51 $65.86 million $1.80 46.81 MDJM $5.53 million 7.81 $1.16 million N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MDJM does not pay a dividend. FirstService pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstService and MDJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 4 0 0 2.00 MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService presently has a consensus target price of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than MDJM.

Summary

FirstService beats MDJM on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 17 California Closets locations and 8 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd. in May 2018. MDJM Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in Tianjin, China.

