Critical Contrast: KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) and FreeSeas (FREEF)

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and FreeSeas (OTCMKTS:FREEF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and FreeSeas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million 2.88 $66.90 million $2.26 8.55 FreeSeas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than FreeSeas.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and FreeSeas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 34.05% 14.16% 4.93% FreeSeas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KNOT Offshore Partners and FreeSeas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 FreeSeas 0 0 0 0 N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than FreeSeas.

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. FreeSeas does not pay a dividend. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats FreeSeas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About FreeSeas

FreeSeas Inc., a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier. As of April 20, 2018, it operated one handysize drybulk carrier with a capacity of approximately 30,838 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Adventure Holdings S.A. and changed its name to FreeSeas Inc. in April 2005. FreeSeas Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

