Critical Review: Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) & Its Rivals

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) is one of 48 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Focus Financial Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million -$590,000.00 36.58 Focus Financial Partners Competitors $2.74 billion $304.29 million 8.72

Focus Financial Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Focus Financial Partners Competitors 520 2057 2367 122 2.41

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -4.34% -23.64% 2.94% Focus Financial Partners Competitors 12.48% -77.15% 9.98%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners rivals beat Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.