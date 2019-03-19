Critical Review: Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) versus Aircastle (AYR)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) and Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Aircastle pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aircastle pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aircastle has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and Aircastle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aircastle 1 3 1 0 2.00

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Aircastle has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Aircastle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aircastle is more favorable than Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and Aircastle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs 1.55% 0.88% 0.40% Aircastle 27.77% 12.57% 3.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Aircastle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Aircastle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aircastle has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and Aircastle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs $379.88 million 3.86 $5.88 million $0.11 157.82 Aircastle $890.35 million 1.72 $247.91 million $3.17 6.44

Aircastle has higher revenue and earnings than Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs. Aircastle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aircastle beats Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment leases aircraft and aircraft engines. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and managed 158 aviation assets, including 48 aircraft and 110 commercial jet engines. The Offshore Energy segment owns and leases vessels and equipment that support offshore oil and gas drilling and production activities, including an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel, a construction support vessel, and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel. The Shipping Containers segment engages in the leasing of shipping containers on operating and finance lease basis, which comprise interests in approximately 76,000 maritime shipping containers and related equipment. The Jefferson Terminal segment develops a multi-modal crude oil and refined products handling terminal at the Port of Beaumont, Texas; and owns other assets involved in the transportation and processing of crude oil and related products. The Railroad segment owns a short line railroad that operates from Montreal to the east coast of Maine primarily for the transportation of pulp and paper, construction products, and chemicals. The Ports and Terminals segment operates Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River; and Long Ridge, which is a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River. The company serves operators of transportation and infrastructure networks, including airlines, offshore energy service providers, and shipping lines. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.