Crius Energy Unt (KWH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$8.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.80 in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Crius Energy Unt from C$7.57 to C$8.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Crius Energy Unt from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Crius Energy Unt from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crius Energy Unt from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE KWH.UN opened at C$8.93 on Friday. Crius Energy Unt has a 52 week low of C$7.01 and a 52 week high of C$11.32.

Crius Energy Unt Company Profile

Crius Energy Trust, through its subsidiaries, sells electricity, natural gas, and solar energy products to residential and commercial customers. It offers a suite of energy products and services, including fixed and variable contracts, renewable energy, and bundled products. The company provides retail electricity to its customers in the Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas, as well as in Australia; and provides retail natural gas to its customers in the California, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, as well as in Australia.

