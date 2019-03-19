Cs Velocityshrs Daly Inv Vix Med Etn (ZIV) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Cs Velocityshrs Daly Inv Vix Med Etn (NASDAQ:ZIV) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cs Velocityshrs Daly Inv Vix Med Etn were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cs Velocityshrs Daly Inv Vix Med Etn in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of ZIV stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,370. Cs Velocityshrs Daly Inv Vix Med Etn has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

