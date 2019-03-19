CubeSmart (CUBE) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $134.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.27 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,018,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,378.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

