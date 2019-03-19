Cubits (QBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $111.00

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Cubits has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Cubits has a market cap of $0.00 and $111.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002633 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006696 BTC.

About Cubits

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. The official website for Cubits is qbt.scificrypto.info.

Cubits Coin Trading

Cubits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubits using one of the exchanges listed above.

