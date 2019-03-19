CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CVCoin has a market cap of $2.13 million and $514,604.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00390051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.01642877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00227532 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004802 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.