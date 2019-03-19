D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $50.12 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,977 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $50,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BorgWarner by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mcgill sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney bought 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $49,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $54.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

