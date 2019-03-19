D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,360,389 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,360,389 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 3.32% of QEP Resources worth $44,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 2.14. QEP Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.58 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QEP. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

