D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,780,646 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,780,646 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $59,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

