Daily Journal (DJCO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of DJCO opened at $216.41 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $192.83 and a twelve month high of $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 68.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

