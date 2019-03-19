Daimler AG (DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDAIF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Daimler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Independent Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Daimler has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

