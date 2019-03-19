Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 852.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $576,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $1,341,819.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

