Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 164,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. 514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,199. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $797,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,955.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $362,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,385. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

