Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Del Taco Restaurants updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.47-0.52 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.47-0.52 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TACO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

