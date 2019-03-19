Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Delek US worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DK stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.92 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

