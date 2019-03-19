Derwent London’s (DLN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Derwent London to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,173.69 ($41.47).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,282 ($42.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70).

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total value of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

