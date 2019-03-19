Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.94 ($9.24).

Shares of DBK opened at €8.00 ($9.30) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

