Deutsche Bank Raises Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Price Target to $58.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $247,675.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,212.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 22,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $1,201,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,713,437 shares of company stock valued at $198,594,100 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,134,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,799,000 after acquiring an additional 498,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $390,153,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.