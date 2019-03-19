DEX (DEX) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, DEX has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00384699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.01643265 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00229123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004809 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.