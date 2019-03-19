Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,549,040 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 15th total of 23,395,351 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,382,358 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DO shares. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE:DO opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.60. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Gaffney bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,196,000 after buying an additional 32,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 45.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 117,457 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

