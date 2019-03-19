Diploma (DPLM) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,325 ($17.31) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,356.43 ($17.72).

Get Diploma alerts:

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.84) on Friday. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,057 ($13.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,483 ($19.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) per share, for a total transaction of £296,780 ($387,795.64). Also, insider Nigel Lingwood sold 115,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,261 ($16.48), for a total transaction of £1,459,267.03 ($1,906,790.84).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.