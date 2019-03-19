Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPLO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE DPLO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.74. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,461,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,011,000 after buying an additional 209,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

