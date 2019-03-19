Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT) Declares $0.09 Special Dividend

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WANT) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:WANT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. 3,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $26.93.
