Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA YANG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. 529,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,671. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/direxion-daily-ftse-china-bear-3x-shares-yang-declares-0-15-quarterly-dividend.html.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.