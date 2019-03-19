Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (YANG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of NYSEARCA YANG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. 529,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,671. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $79.40.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
