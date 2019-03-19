Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (JNUG) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0443 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,673. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

