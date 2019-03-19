Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (EDZ) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1486 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 209,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,649. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $73.30.
