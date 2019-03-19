Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,272. Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (RUSS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/direxion-daily-russia-bear-3x-shares-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-russ.html.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.