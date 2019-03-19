Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0166 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of SOXS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 7,019,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,520. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

