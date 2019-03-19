Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (SAGG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SAGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA SAGG traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671. Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

