Discover Financial Services (DFS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point set a $74.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.64.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $506,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,708.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $2,123,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,891 shares in the company, valued at $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,312 shares of company stock worth $7,855,704. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 451,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 106.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 209,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

