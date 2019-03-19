Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear comprises about 2.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 68.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $87.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $367,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $45,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $198,793.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,818 shares of company stock worth $2,077,341 over the last three months. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

