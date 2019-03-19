Divisar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Stage Stores Inc (SSI)

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569,548 shares during the quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stage Stores were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 21.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,588,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 400,249 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 20.6% in the third quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 413,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Stage Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SSI opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Stage Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $519.53 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

