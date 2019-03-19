Dixons Carphone’s (DC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DC. HSBC upgraded Dixons Carphone to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dixons Carphone to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

Dixons Carphone stock opened at GBX 145.35 ($1.90) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of GBX 113.55 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.08).

Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

