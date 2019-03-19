DNotes (NOTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade By Trade and Mercatox. During the last week, DNotes has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $63,776.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016650 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

