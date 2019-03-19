Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,688,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,800,000 after buying an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 47.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 29.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $86.87 and a 12-month high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

