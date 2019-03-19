Dollar General Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Shares of DG stock opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dollar General by 10,128.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 23,132.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $216,226,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,052 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

