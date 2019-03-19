Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.74.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.98 per share, with a total value of $99,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-shares-sold-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.