Dorel Industries (DII.B) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DII.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Dorel Industries in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dorel Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.60.

Shares of DII.B opened at C$12.44 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and a PE ratio of -61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

