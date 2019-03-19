DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 217.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

DWDP opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DowDuPont to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

