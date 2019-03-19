Dropcar (DCAR) Shares Up 7.4%

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.36. 1,330,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 301,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Dropcar Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCAR)
DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.
